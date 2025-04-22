NASPA advises that operations involving larger aircraft resume at the Vance W. Amory International Airport

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA):

The Nevis Air and Sea Ports Authority (NASPA) advises the public that interim mechanical repairs to the fire truck at the Vance W. Amory International Airport have been completed. Consequently, operations involving larger aircraft, including WINAIR flights, have resumed, while services for smaller aircraft, such as Cape Air and approved charters, continue without disruption.

NASPA remains in active engagement with all relevant stakeholders to achieve a comprehensive and enduring resolution to the underlying mechanical issues. Ensuring full operational reliability and compliance with international safety standards, particularly those prescribed by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), remains a paramount priority.

We will continue to provide timely updates to the public as developments occur. NASPA appreciates the patience, cooperation, and understanding of the traveling public, airline partners, and all stakeholders during this period.

The safety, security, and operational efficiency of the Vance W. Amory International Airport remain at the forefront of NASPA’s mandate.

NASPA Management