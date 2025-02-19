Nevis Students Benefit from Cultural Exchange with the Tring Park School of Performing Arts, UK

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 19, 2025) – The cultural landscape of Nevis received a vibrant boost as students from the island engaged in a performing arts exchange with Tring Park School for the Performing Arts from the United Kingdom.

The initiative, aimed at fostering artistic collaboration and cultural understanding, saw students from both primary and secondary schools in Nevis participating in workshops and performances.

Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), welcomed the delegation from England, expressing his enthusiasm for the cultural partnership.

“It’s good that we’re having this collaboration between England and St. Kitts and Nevis. We here in Nevis are trying as much as possible to promote our culture, and having this cultural exchange is absolutely fantastic for our young people. Our students from both the primary and secondary schools had the chance to interact with the contingent from England, and I’m sure they were able to learn a lot in terms of confidence building and their drama skills.

“We in Culture have been trying to push drama, especially as Culturama was borne out of a drama group, and we’re trying to see how much we can get a resurgence of drama. So, we are delighted that this group has come all the way from England to collaborate with them so that we can make some strides towards having drama reach another level on the island of Nevis.”

He expressed hope that this would be the beginning of many more opportunities, leading to increased exchanges between St. Kitts and Nevis and England for the advancement of the performing arts.

The exchange was facilitated by Deputy Lieutenant and former High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Mr. Lionel Wallace, who underscored the significance of the collaboration.

“We’re delighted that 24 young people from Tring Park School of Performing Arts are the start of a number of projects that we’re hoping will grow the collaboration between the two wonderful nations and development of the aspirations of our young people.”

The delegation was led by Mr. Edward Applewhite, Director of Acting at Tring Park School of the Performing Arts. The visiting students spent two weeks in the Federation, engaging in various activities aimed at sharing their expertise and learning from the local culture.

On Monday, February 17, they conducted workshops at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC), offering hands-on training in dance, drama, and theatrical performances.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the NIA, lauded the initiative, emphasizing its impact on young aspiring performers in Nevis.

“We are so pleased to have the group interaction with the primary school students and the secondary school students who are interested in the performing arts.”

Mr. Applewhite provided insight into the unique structure of Tring Park School, noting that it differs from traditional schools in the UK due to its specialized vocational training in various performance disciplines.

“Tring Park is a slightly different kind of school from normal schools, even in the UK, because it’s called a vocational school, and what that means is that students all do their lessons in the morning, and then they spend the whole afternoon doing vocational training in either dance, or acting, or musical theatre, or commercial music. The students I have with me, I’m head of the acting course for the sixth form, for Years 12 and 13, so 16, 17, 18-year-olds, and I have 24 of those who’ve come over to do some of the work that we do, working with the students here.”

During their stay, Tring Park students presented two performances. The first, designed to complement the primary school science curriculum, utilized theatrical storytelling, audience participation, music, and dance to make learning engaging and interactive.

“We found that the schools in the UK love it because it reinforces what the teachers have been doing, and certainly the performances we’ve made so far, it’s been very popular. But what’s been really nice is it’s also been popular with older students, for whom I thought it might be too young for them, but they’ve just enjoyed the theatrical spectacle because it has audience participation, some songs, some dances in it, and it’s a fun way of learning.”

Reflecting on the exchange, Mr. Applewhite highlighted the broader benefits of drama beyond performance, emphasizing its role in confidence building and teamwork.

“I think sometimes there can be a feeling that drama is just all about performance; it isn’t. It’s about the team building, the confidence building-all the skills that are learned are completely transferable in so many different areas, and we’ve certainly found such a positive response to that thus far.”

The second performance, “The Roses of Eam,” was a historical drama set in 17th-century England. This theatrical piece, featuring the entire Tring Park student delegation, was presented at NEPAC on the evening of February 17. The play was well received by the public and provided a unique opportunity for Nevisians to experience high-quality theatre from an internationally renowned institution.

The cultural exchange between Nevis and Tring Park School for the Performing Arts marks the beginning of what is hoped to be an ongoing relationship, providing students with enriching experiences that blend education, creativity, and cross-cultural connections.