NIA’s Department of Physical Planning and Environment Introduces Quick Tip Booklet to Streamline Development Applications

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 20, 2025) – The Department of Physical Planning and Environment in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has launched the Development Application Quick Tip Booklet, a user-friendly guide designed to make it easier for individuals to apply for permission to build or undertake various types of development projects.

Director of Physical Planning and Environment, Mr. Deora Pemberton, emphasized the importance of the booklet.

“I want to take this opportunity to introduce to the public the Development Application Quick Tip book or guidelines. This quick tip booklet is filled with information necessary for application. Whatever information you need, if you are intending to do any type of development, as simple as it is, this booklet will share the information.

“It has information on application if you want to do some building for farming activities or if you want to do a hotel development. This gives the guidelines regarding the legal requirements, regarding the structural requirements, regarding the planning requirements.”

The Quick Tip Booklet provides applicants with essential details on the application process, ensuring they have the necessary documentation and understanding of regulations to avoid delays.

“We’re inviting the public to come to the Department of Physical Planning and Environment in Main Street, Charlestown, and get a copy of this. I think it is useful,” Mr. Pemberton added.

In addition to the Quick Tip Booklet, the department also provides copies of the Nevis Physical Planning and Development Control Ordinance, commonly referred to as the Planning Ordinance, as well as the Planning Regulations. These documents serve as comprehensive resources for individuals and businesses seeking to ensure compliance with all planning requirements.

“You can get a copy of that. You can also get a copy of the planning regulations to assist you in your application just to ensure that you have all the information necessary to complete your application to reduce any delays in the approval of your development,” Mr. Pemberton noted.

The Department of Physical Planning and Environment encourages all prospective developers, construction companies, and individuals to utilize these resources to facilitate a smoother application process. Copies are available at the department’s office on Main Street, Charlestown.