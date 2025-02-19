Premier Brantley to host his monthly press conference on February 25

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 19, 2025) – The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his monthly press conference on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. at the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) Cabinet Room located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

During the press conference, Premier Brantley will provide updates on matters of national interest. Members of the press will have the opportunity to ask questions following his opening remarks.

The event will be broadcast live on the Nevis Island Administration’s Nevis Television (NTv) Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel. It will also be available on Voice of Nevis (VON) Radio, Freedom FM and WINN FM.