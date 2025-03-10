NIA Ministry of Gender Affairs Honours Five with International Women’s Day Empower-Her Award

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2025)- Five women were recognized for their significant contribution to the development of Nevis during the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Gender Affairs International Women’s Day Empower-Her Award and Luncheon.

The event, held on March 08, at Banana’s Bistro, was one of the events for the Ministry of Gender Affairs’ week of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day 2025.

Minister of Gender Affairs the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett explained that they allowed the public to nominate persons in the fields members of the public determined.

“We allowed individuals in the community to pick the category and nominate the individual who they saw fit to match those categories, and we had quite a number of nominees,” she said. “Congratulations to the five amazing women who were selected and celebrated.”

Receiving awards were Ms. Shobaina Clarke- Entrepreneurship; Nurse Lorraine Archibald- Community Health Services; Dr. Kerdis Clarke- Mental Health and Wellbeing; Ms. Terysia Herbert- Environmental and Historical Conservation; and Ms. Dawn Kelly- Minister’s Award

Awards were distributed by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General -Nevis; Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn; the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett; and the Honourable Spencer Brand.

As part of the week of activities the Ministry held a church service at the Brick Kiln Church of God on Sunday, March 09, and a Women’s Reproductive Health Webinar on Monday, March 10.

They are also offering free mammogram screenings at the Alexandra Hospital with doctor’s referral from March 10 to 14, and will observe Wear Purple Day on Friday, March 14, host a TDC Car Care Clinic Practical Workshop for women on Saturday, March 15, and host an M-Factor Film Screening and Panel Discussion at NEPAC on Sunday, March 16.