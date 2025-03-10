Persons encouraged to participate in the SKN Independence 42 theme competition

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2025)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

INDEPENDENCE 42 THEME COMPETITION

COMPETITION GUIDELINES

The theme must be concise, memorable, and reflective of the journey of St. Kitts and Nevis over the past 42 years of independence. It should encapsulate the essence of the nation’s history, current realities, and aspirations for the future that all citizens can strive towards.

Entries should consist of a phrase, clause, or short sentence, no longer than six to eight words.

Participants of the theme competition must provide their names, addresses, and contact numbers with each entry.

CASH PRIZE: EC$1000.

Entries for the theme competition are accepted from citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The winner will be expected to appear and participate in specific Independence 42 activities.

DEADLINE: MIDNIGHT on Sunday, March 30, 2025.

Late entries will not be acknowledged or considered.