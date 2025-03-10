JICA Pleased with Implementation of COASTFISH Project During Visit to Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 10, 2025)- During a recent visit to Nevis, representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) expressed their satisfaction with the implementation of the Japan-funded project, Strengthening Sustainable Use and Management of Coastal Fisheries Resources in CARICOM Countries (COASTFISH), which is being carried out by the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Deputy Premier and Minister of Agriculture in the NIA, the Honourable Eric Evelyn, welcomed Hisashi Suzuki, JICA Director of the Project Management Division to CARICOM member states, and Yukika Ohmura of the International Development Consulting Division of IC Net, at his office on Friday, March 7.

The visit marked Suzuki’s first official trip to the Federation, with the objective of observing the ongoing COASTFISH initiative. Ms. Ohmura is currently spending a week in the Federation to further engage with local stakeholders.

The COASTFISH project is designed to enhance coastal resource management, improve Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) and Marine Managed Areas (MMAs), and foster sustainable fishing practices in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Evelyn highlighted the longstanding relationship between JICA and the Federation, emphasizing the benefits derived from various initiatives, including training opportunities for fisheries sector personnel who have travelled to Japan for capacity-building programmes.

“The Federation has had an excellent relationship with JICA for many years,” Minister Evelyn stated. “We recently received some biodegradable panel fish pots, which we handed over to several fishermen. This is very beneficial as we try to mitigate ghost fishing.”

He also noted JICA’s role in deploying artificial reefs and promoting gender mainstreaming in the fishing sector.

“Because of that initiative, we have females in Nevis who are now fishers as well,” he added. “We appreciate all of JICA’s assistance and welcome this visit.”

JICA’s Suzuki commended the project’s implementation and the strong commitment from local stakeholders.

“I hear this project is going well,” he remarked. “The Department of Marine Resources and the fishermen are showing strong commitment, and I believe this project will have great success.”

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the project’s momentum and urged stakeholders to persist in their efforts to broaden its impact.

Ms. Ohmura extended gratitude to all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Tourism, for their active participation.

“We are working to create a framework for sustainable marine resource management,” she said.

She outlined the project’s key components: deploying artificial reefs made of conch shells, promoting biodegradable panel fish pots to reduce ghost fishing, and supporting gender-streaming initiatives to encourage women and young people to enter the fishing industry.

The COASTFISH project aligns with the NIA’s ongoing efforts to promote best practices in marine conservation and food sovereignty.