Plans for Nevis Culturama 51 in Full Swing, Slogan Winner Announced

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 07, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has announced that preparations for Culturama 51 are progressing smoothly, with key event plans in place and the winning slogan officially unveiled.

During a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on Thursday, March 06, Deputy Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture, provided an update on the status of the festival’s preparations.

“I must indicate that the committee is in place and it has been meeting so our plans are coming together for Culturama 51.”

He also provided an update on the pageant competitions, noting that while participation is strong in some categories, there are still openings in others.

“We want to indicate that we have a full slate of contestants for the Mr. Kool and Miss Culture Swimwear, however we are still looking for two contestants for Miss Culture Queen Pageant.

“I must also indicate as well that we are in line with other Caribbean countries and worldwide and increased the age limit for Miss Culture Queen contestants and so the age is now 18 to 28. So young ladies, talented, beautiful, educated young ladies we are asking you please to apply.”

Registration remains open for all Culturama 51 events, including the Art and Craft Food Fair, Soca Monarch, Junior and Senior Kaiso competitions, and the highly anticipated street parade. Interested participants are encouraged to submit their applications to the Culturama Secretariat.

Minister Evelyn also took the opportunity to congratulate the winner of the 2025 festival slogan competition.

“The winning slogan for this year is ‘Nevisian Pride! Second to None! Culturama 51!’ That slogan was penned by Miss Onisha Hunt of Hamilton Estate and I would want to congratulate Miss Hunt. Her prize will be $500 cash, a plaque, as well as two complimentary tickets to all Culturama events this year.”

Encouraging both residents and the diaspora to support this year’s event, Minister Evelyn emphasized the festival’s growing popularity and success.

“We’re hosting Culturama this year on the heels of the hugely and probably most successful and largest Culturama ever hosted on the island of Nevis, Culturama 50, hosted last year.

“I’m inviting persons here on the island of Nevis to continue to support Culturama. Last year we had a huge festival and so I’m making the call especially to those in the diaspora. We are looking forward for you to come home in your numbers as you did in 2024 to support the Caribbean’s greatest summer lime.”

Culturama 51 is scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 05, 2025, promising an exciting lineup of cultural events, entertainment, and festivities that showcase Nevisian heritage at its finest.