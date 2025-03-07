4th Annual Nevis Youth Career Expo Inspires Students with Career Opportunities

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 07, 2025) – The 4th Annual Nevis Youth Career Expo (NYCE) was held on Friday, March 07, providing an invaluable platform for students to explore potential career paths, interact with professionals, and gain insights into various industries.

The event targets students from the fifth forms of the high schools and the Nevis Sixth Form College. This year’s event saw participation from approximately 40 businesses and hosted around 250 students eager to learn about their future opportunities.

Premier Mark Brantley attended the event and expressed his admiration for the initiative.

“I like this event very much and I’ve come to show my support because it’s all about youth helping youth, youth guiding youth, and youth empowering youth. A lot of times older folks think we have the answers but the youths themselves have answers for their situations and problems, and they have great ideas about how we can push Nevis forward,” he said.

“I’m really impressed to see the large number of businesses that have responded, and the large number of young people here interacting with the business representatives as they figure out what career opportunities they might be interested in.”

He further commended the organizers for their efforts.

“Congratulations and great job to Miss Gabriella Brantley, my daughter, and her team. These types of initiatives are really important and I love to see the involvement of young people in it.”

Young attorney Ms. Gabriella Brantley, Founder and Co-Director of the NYCE, highlighted the event’s impact. She partnered with Minister of Community Affairs and Social Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), the Honourable Senator Jahnel Nisbett and her departments.

She explained that the primary objective of the event is to expose school-leaving students on Nevis to a variety of career fields by giving them direct access to professionals in traditional and non-traditional fields.

Ms. Brantley said the students were able to interact with persons at the booths, ask questions and hear directly from the professionals in the different businesses to gain insight on how they can prepare themselves to access these fields in terms of employment, or guide their choices in pursuing tertiary studies.

In addition to traditional career paths, the Expo also highlighted entrepreneurial opportunities on Nevis, encouraging students to consider starting their own businesses and becoming future employers.

The Expo was a public-private partnership, with participation from key government institutions such as the Ministry of Education, the Legal Department, Alexandra Hospital, and the Ministry of Tourism. Representatives from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Fire and Rescue Services, Medical Universities of the Americas, insurance companies, robotics specialists, medical laboratories, and tour operators were also present.

Some of the career fields represented at the Expo included banking and finance, beauty and cosmetology, business and entrepreneurship, fashion and design, media, sports, telecommunications, construction and engineering, insurance, and information technology.

The 4th Annual Nevis Youth Career Expo continues to serve as an essential initiative in preparing Nevisian students for their professional futures, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to make informed career decisions.