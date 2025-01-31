NIA Ministry of Human Resources Announces Vacancy at the Department of Information
NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Human Resources:
VACANCY AT THE DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION
The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Premier’s Ministry, invites applications to fill the role of DIRECTOR.
OVERVIEW
The Department of Information is seeking a highly competent and experienced Director to oversee the staff and daily operations of the department, ensuring the production of high-quality news content and delivering accurate, engaging, and timely news. The Director will be responsible to the Permanent Secretary and will be accountable for collaborating with higher management across the NIA to drive the strategic direction of the news content. The Director of Information will also be responsible for shaping news coverage and ensuring the growth and success of the Department of Information.
RESPONSIBILITIES
The Director of the Information Department main responsibilities are to:
- Manage all staff and daily operations of the Department of Information
- Conduct performance appraisals and identify development opportunities for staff
- Devise the strategic direction of the Department. Implement approaches to achieve its objectives • Coordinate with higher management to understand the NIA’s Public Relations Agenda to offer support • To adjust to current and new developments to keep audience engaged
- Oversee the department’s financial budget and resources effectively to optimize the department’s productivity and efficiency
- Explore additional funding opportunities through grants and partnerships
- Ensure procurement and maintenance of equipment, television production equipment
- Oversee and guide the production of informative and engaging content across multiple platforms • Develop and implement editorial policies and guidelines to ensure consistent and high-quality news content • Oversee editorial process of the news
- Determine what entertainment programs, news broadcasts and other news or television material are published • Advise program presenters on the overall tone of programs and make decisions about content and creative styles • Ensure quality and integrity of the news content and television programs, ensuring full alignment with Government priorities and public interest
- Oversee coverage of news, events, web content, and social media posts
- Collaborate with Government agencies, community organizations, and other stakeholders to promote the department’s objectives
- Serve as the primary spokesperson for the Department, representing the GIS, NTV and NIA as necessary at public events and in the media
- Monitor and analyze audience feedback; identify areas for improvement; and implement necessary changes • Adhere to and implement the communication component of programs and policy of the NIA • Keep up to date with legal and ethical considerations in journalism and ensure compliance
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations or related field
- At least five (5) years of experience in a relative field
- Strong leadership and team management skills – proven experience as a News Director or in a similar leadership role within the news industry
- Strong editorial judgment and in depth understanding of journalistic ethics and standards • Computer literacy; familiar with social media platforms and their role in news distribution • Ability to build and maintain positive corporate relationships
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Strong analytical; problem-solving skills; attention to detail
- Ability to work under pressure. Good Crisis management skills
- Highly organized – able to prioritize and meet tight deadlines
- Proficiency in digital news production tools and platforms
SALARY: The proposed salary scale is N39-N41.
LOCATION: Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by February 14th, 2025, to: • MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary, Premier’s Ministry, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis.
- CONTACT NUMBER: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 2007/5153/6155
- EMAIL Applications to: hrd@niagovkn.com