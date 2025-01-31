NIA Ministry of Human Resources Announces Vacancy at the Department of Information

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – The following is a public notice from the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Human Resources:

VACANCY AT THE DEPARTMENT OF INFORMATION

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Premier’s Ministry, invites applications to fill the role of DIRECTOR.

OVERVIEW

The Department of Information is seeking a highly competent and experienced Director to oversee the staff and daily operations of the department, ensuring the production of high-quality news content and delivering accurate, engaging, and timely news. The Director will be responsible to the Permanent Secretary and will be accountable for collaborating with higher management across the NIA to drive the strategic direction of the news content. The Director of Information will also be responsible for shaping news coverage and ensuring the growth and success of the Department of Information.

RESPONSIBILITIES

The Director of the Information Department main responsibilities are to:

Manage all staff and daily operations of the Department of Information

Conduct performance appraisals and identify development opportunities for staff

Devise the strategic direction of the Department. Implement approaches to achieve its objectives • Coordinate with higher management to understand the NIA’s Public Relations Agenda to offer support • To adjust to current and new developments to keep audience engaged

Oversee the department’s financial budget and resources effectively to optimize the department’s productivity and efficiency

Explore additional funding opportunities through grants and partnerships

Ensure procurement and maintenance of equipment, television production equipment

Oversee and guide the production of informative and engaging content across multiple platforms • Develop and implement editorial policies and guidelines to ensure consistent and high-quality news content • Oversee editorial process of the news

Determine what entertainment programs, news broadcasts and other news or television material are published • Advise program presenters on the overall tone of programs and make decisions about content and creative styles • Ensure quality and integrity of the news content and television programs, ensuring full alignment with Government priorities and public interest

Oversee coverage of news, events, web content, and social media posts

Collaborate with Government agencies, community organizations, and other stakeholders to promote the department’s objectives

Serve as the primary spokesperson for the Department, representing the GIS, NTV and NIA as necessary at public events and in the media

Monitor and analyze audience feedback; identify areas for improvement; and implement necessary changes • Adhere to and implement the communication component of programs and policy of the NIA • Keep up to date with legal and ethical considerations in journalism and ensure compliance

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication, Journalism, Public Relations or related field

At least five (5) years of experience in a relative field

Strong leadership and team management skills – proven experience as a News Director or in a similar leadership role within the news industry

Strong editorial judgment and in depth understanding of journalistic ethics and standards • Computer literacy; familiar with social media platforms and their role in news distribution • Ability to build and maintain positive corporate relationships

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Strong analytical; problem-solving skills; attention to detail

Ability to work under pressure. Good Crisis management skills

Highly organized – able to prioritize and meet tight deadlines

Proficiency in digital news production tools and platforms

SALARY: The proposed salary scale is N39-N41.

LOCATION: Applicants must forward their Letters of Interest; Curriculum Vitae; Certificates of Qualifications; and a completed Employment Application Form (forms can be requested via email) by February 14th, 2025 , to: • MAILING ADDRESS: Mr. Wakely Daniel, Permanent Secretary, Premier’s Ministry, Nevis Island Administration, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Industrial Site, Nevis.