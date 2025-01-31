First Two Wells to Add 600,000 Gallons Per Day to Nevis’ Water System as NIA Advances Water Security Initiatives

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 31, 2025) – Nevis is set to benefit from a major boost to its water supply as the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) prepares to connect two newly drilled wells in Maddens to add approximately 600,000 gallons per day to the island’s system.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Minister responsible for Water Services in the NIA, has announced significant progress in the effort to connect the first new well at the Maddens site to the island’s water network.

Minister Brand confirmed that this work commenced on January 13 and is expected to be completed shortly. While the water lines are already in place, finalizing power to the site remains outstanding.

On January 28, Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley said the NIA Water Exploration Project, being executed by Trinidad-based Water and Oil Well Service (WOWS), reinforces his Administration’s commitment to water security on the island.

“We expect to have that additional 600,000 gallons or so in our system very shortly. To put it in context, our goal with this drilling programme- we contracted them to drill nine wells- was to get an additional 1.5 million gallons. From two wells we’ve already achieved 600,000 gallons, so we are optimistic that the other wells will give us a good yield accordingly,” said Premier Brantley.

Drilling operations have now shifted to a third site in Dasents, Gingerland, where work commenced on Thursday, January 30. Lead WOWS engineer Joshua Ross indicated that the drilling is expected to reach a depth of approximately 900 feet. Upon completion, the WOWS crew will move to a fourth site in Braziers.

The NIA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a reliable water supply for the people of Nevis, particularly during drought conditions. As part of this mission, the administration will soon commission a photovoltaic desalination plant located in Butlers, St. James Parish.

Premier Brantley highlighted the significance of this project, which was negotiated with the United Arab Emirates during his tenure as St. Kitts and Nevis’ Foreign Minister.

“I’m pleased to announce that the one in Nevis is now fully operational and has been connected already to our water system. Over the past weeks, one of our wells at Maddens went down due to a pump failure, and we didn’t have any water load shedding on the island because the water from the desalination plant was able to pick up the slack. So you are already drinking this desalinated water, and many of our people didn’t even notice,” he said.

The plant is producing approximately 30,000 gallons per day when powered solely by solar, however, it can produce 70,000 gallons a day if powered by regular electricity.

“So we are already delivering on more water for the people of Nevis, and I’m hopeful that the days when we have water shortages and water problems are over,” the Premier stated. He however urged persons to still conserve water as much as possible.

The Nevis Island Administration remains resolute in securing a sustainable and resilient water supply for the island’s residents and businesses.