NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 29, 2025)-The following is a public notice from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

The Nevis Island Administration, Ministry of Human Resources has received the call for the Organization of the American States (OAS) Scholarships 2025. Interested persons are encouraged to exploit the opportunities made available by the OAS to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies and graduate research.

Eligibility Requirements

· Undergraduate applicants, should already be enrolled in an OAS-approved program, and be eligible to graduate within two (2) academic years.

· Graduate applicants, should already complete one (1) year, or have an acceptance letter from the university where he or she plans to study.

· Further eligibility requirements and additional information regarding the application process can be accessed through the following links:

Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/specaf_2024.asp

Graduate – https://www.oas.org/en/scholarships/Academic_Program_OAS_2024.asp

Application Procedure

All applications are to be made online via the link(s) below and then printed and forwarded to the Ministry of Human Resources for further processing on or before, Wednesday, 5th March 2025 :

Undergraduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1147&Type=1&Lang=Eng

Graduate – https://www.oas.org/fms/Announcement.aspx?id=1146&Type=1&Lang=Eng

