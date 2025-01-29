Ministry of Education Takes Proactive Measures to Combat Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease Outbreak on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 28, 2025)- The Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is taking decisive action in response to a recent outbreak of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease, which has seen more than 30 confirmed cases on the island.

The outbreak has raised health concerns among the school officials and the community, prompting the temporary closure of several educational institutions.

During his monthly press conference on January 28, Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, reported, “There is currently an outbreak, sad to say, of Hand Foot and Mouth disease in the Federation. In Nevis we have 32 known cases- 19 males and 13 females.”

“The Ministry of Education has been responsive. We have sadly had to close two government preschools, Combermere and Inez France, and a private preschool for two days. All have since been re-opened but when they closed we did a deep clean and we were sure that the area was prepared.”

As part of the response strategy, the Department of Education, following the advice of health officials, on January 28 temporarily closed two more schools- the Gingerland Preschool and Grades 1 and 2 of the Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls Primary School.

“This closure will be for a period of ten (10) days and is a precautionary measure in response to confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease. During this time, comprehensive sanitization of the affected facilities will be conducted to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff upon their return,” a press release from the Department informed.

The illness, which primarily affects young children, presents symptoms including fever, mouth sores, and rashes on the hands, feet, and sometimes buttocks.

Premier Brantley assured the public that the Ministry of Education is actively collaborating with the Ministry of Health to combat the outbreak.

He also urged parents and guardians to be vigilant about their children’s health and admonished them to act responsibly by refraining from sending children exhibiting symptoms to school.

“I was quite dismayed to receive reports that some parents, even knowing that their children have this disease nevertheless send their child to school. Their argument is that they have no one to keep the child. I am saying to you that your child is your responsibility. It is nobody else’s responsibility.

“We have a duty to take care of them and to send your sick child back to school to potentially infect other children is irresponsible behavior. So I ask our parents to please be responsible as we combat this outbreak together.”

In light of these developments, the Ministry of Education encourages all parents and guardians to keep sick children at home to reduce the spread of illness and protect the health and well-being of all students and staff.