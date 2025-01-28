Nevis Ministry of Education announces Temporary School Closures

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 28, 2025)-The following is a press release from the Ministry of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA):

The Department of Education, acting on the advice of health officials, wishes to inform the public of the temporary closure of the following institutions due to health concerns:

Gingerland Preschool

Grades 1 and 2 of the Violet O. Jeffers-Nicholls Primary School

This closure will be for a period of ten (10) days and is a precautionary measure in response to confirmed cases of Hand, Foot and Mouth Disease. During this time, comprehensive sanitization of the affected facilities will be conducted to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our students and staff upon their return.

We kindly remind parents and guardians to keep children who are unwell at home. This practice is critical in reducing the spread of illnesses and ensuring the health and well-being of all.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we work together to maintain a safe learning environment for our children.