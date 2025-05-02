Hon. Eric Evelyn’s Agriculture Awareness Month 2025 Address

Deputy Premier of Nevis the Honourable Eric Evelyn

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Cooperatives in the Nevis Island Administration

Address in observance of Agriculture Awareness Month 2025

Fellow citizens and residents, I greet you on this the observance of Agriculture Awareness Month 2025, this being our thirteenth edition. This initiative commenced in 2013 and we have been extremely fortunate in hosting numerous successful activities during the past twelve observances.

Agriculture Awareness month seeks to bring added awareness to the importance of Agriculture to the development of the island as well as to place the spotlight on an industry that has made significant strides over the past few years. The month of activities also seeks to build morale within the Ministry and at the same time strengthen the relationship between the Department of Agriculture, its partners, farmers as well as members of the general public. Agriculture Awareness Month also provides an ideal opportunity for the Department of Agriculture to continue to place emphasis on the need to eat more of what we grow and grow more of what we eat.

The observance of Agriculture Awareness Month comes closely on the heels of the staging of the highly successful Agri Expo, hosted during the period March 27th and 28th. The reviews from the Expo have all been very positive and we are now seeking through this month of activities to build on that momentum.

Our month of activities is being celebrated under the theme: A New Era: Leveraging Technology for Sustainable and Inclusive Agriculture. In all of our undertakings in the field of Agriculture we must endeavour to utilize technology in order to maximize benefits. We should always be mindful of the need to employ sustainable practices which will redound to the benefit of future generations, especially in the face of climate change. We have and absolutely must continue to be inclusive and collaborate closely with all of our allied agencies, government departments, private institutions, farmers and all stakeholders within this all-important industry.

Our activities for the month include the following:

Friday 2nd – staff morning devotions at Prospect

Wednesday 7th – Sale of selected products, technical clinic and seed distribution at the Larinson Parry Agricultural Depot and Virus Management Training at the Disaster Management Department Conference Room to be done in collaboration with Caribbean Chemicals.

Thursday 8th- Fruit Tree Planting at Primary Schools

Wednesday 14th – Seedling distribution and assistance with grow boxes to pre-schools and nurseries

Thursday 15th – Backyard farmers training in Pest and Disease identification, prevention and management

Tuesday 20th – Livestock Farmers Training on Intensive and semi-intensive Management Systems at the Red Cross Building

Wednesday 21st and Thursday 22nd – Open House at the Veterinary Division

Wednesday 28th- Staff Development Session at NEPAC

Thursday 29th – Staff Fun Day at the Elquemedo T Willett Park

I want at this time as well to announce the launch by the Department of Agriculture of a thirty (30) day campaign on the control of wild animals including donkeys, pigs and monkeys and this period will run for the entire month of May. During this period we intend to capture as many of these wild animals as possible. In the near future, we will make an announcement regarding the control of dogs.

I extend Happy Agriculture Awareness Month to the staff at the Ministry and Department of Agriculture as well as to all partners, farmers and stakeholders.

During the month of May let us continue our focus on food security and food sovereignty. Let us spread more awareness on the vital role agriculture plays in sustaining our communities, fueling our economy and safeguarding our future.

Thank you and may God continue to Bless the Agriculture Industry, our staff, all involved in this very important industry and our beloved island of Nevis