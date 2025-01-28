Nevis Island Administration Airport Expansion Project to Create Numerous Local Job Opportunities

NIA CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS (January 28, 2025)- The Honourable Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis on Investment, has highlighted the significant employment opportunities that will arise from the Nevis Island Administration’s (NIA) expansion project at the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

In an interview on the January 26 episode of ‘Government at Work’, Mr. Jeffers explained that the upcoming construction phase of the airport project, beginning with the runway extension, will offer a wide range of job prospects for local residents.

“Contractors, subcontractors, and persons who would get work there at the Vance Amory International Airport during the construction phase, all that will be known shortly. Quite a number of persons will be employed,” he stated.

He went on to explain the specific positions that will be needed, including truckers, surveyors, labourers, and operators for heavy machinery such as backhoes and excavators.

The Honourable Jeffers noted that the project would require individuals from various fields, emphasizing that over 100 people could find gainful employment during the construction phase of the airport expansion.

“Indeed, I would think that in excess of a hundred persons or more will be gainfully employed during this particular phase of the construction when we get started,” he noted.

He encouraged young Nevisians to prepare themselves for these opportunities, ensuring that local talent is ready to capitalize on the upcoming job openings.

“This type of project will increase the employment and also increase revenue for families and households as well,” Jeffers explained.

He further underscored the broader economic benefits, stating that the project would have a positive impact on the economy as a whole.

“Money is going into the economy every day, because you’ll have to procure materials for the construction phase, whether it’s concrete, building material, or the importation of items needed for various parts of the project,” he said. “As workers collect their pay cheques, they will contribute to local businesses, from supermarkets to bars, boosting the Nevisian economy in a significant way.”

The Advisor also highlighted the long-term benefits of the project, noting that it will have a “multiplier effect” on the economy, positively impacting various sectors. “Every aspect of the economy, every area of the economy will be impacted in a large way,” he remarked.

The Vance W. Amory International Airport expansion will include the extension and resurfacing of the runway, installation of a new and improved lighting system, the construction of a fuel farm and hangar, a new fire hall, and significant upgrades to the terminal building. The runway will be expanded to 5,500 feet, extending to both the East and West. Perez Engineering Construction and Consulting Services Limited has been engaged for consultation on the project.

With these upgrades, the NIA aims not only to improve the infrastructure and capacity of the Vance W. Amory International Airport but also to create long-lasting employment opportunities that will help support the island’s economy and tourism sector for years to come.