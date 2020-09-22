NIA
Nevis Island Administration
Tuesday, September 22, 2020
COVID-19 Sensitization Presentations
COVID-19 Sensitization Presentations
Click on each presentation title to view
Health and Safety Video Demos
Customer Service in the COVID Era - Desery Ottley
Tourism - Customer Service - Tresia Daniel
Tourism COVID 19 Presentation - Jessica Scarborough
Tourism Sector - COVID 19 Response Dr. Florelle Hobson
Workplace Cleaning - Mervelle Morton
