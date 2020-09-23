Slogan, Tagline, Logo Competition 2020

Logo Competition

The logo competition provides the opportunity for residents of St. Kitts and Nevis, through their unique and creative skills, to support the Department of Statistics initiatives to promote the 2021 Population & Housing Census. The winning logo is intended to represent the branding of the Census activities as it will be featured on various promotional materials and in events for Census 2021.

Participants must submit an original design with the representation of any image that displays the St Kitts and Nevis Population and Housing Census 2021. The colours of the national flag should be included, and the National Flag or Court of Arms should be featured.

Who is eligible?

This competition is open to legal resident of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis- of all ages. A participant would have to provide proof of residency status, if St. Kitts and Nevis is not his or her country of birth.

Requirements:

Logo should be attractive, memorable and draws awareness to the 2021 Census. Participants must be a legal resident of the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis. Logo should be submitted by 5th October 2020, to the Department of Statistics- upstairs Valu Mart IGA Nevis Building, Farms Estate, Nevis. Submissions may also be made via email to: statsnevis@niagov.com with the subject “Census Logo Competition”. Each participant is allowed only one (1) entry into the logo competition. Design must be original and relates specifically to the Population and Housing Census 2021. Should not be previously published nor have received any award for the same. Logo must not contain any inappropriate- offensive or provocative- content or imagery. Submission of logo should include;

Name of the designer

Contact information (Address, Contact Number and Email address)

Proof of residency if St. Kitts-Nevis is not your country of birth

Copy of an Official picture ID

Logo

Additional Information:

Technique used can be free: drawing, painting, computer design, all adaptable to printing. Dimension of the logo is not limited to particular; but logo and must include the name of the Federation, and either the National Flag or Court of Arms. Should look good in black and white and no more than 4 colours. Avoid bright neon colours, dark dull colours and balanced visually. Creativity is unlimited; but it must be attractive to bring awareness to the St. Kitts and Nevis Population and Housing Census 2021. Under any circumstances, do not use clipart, and the logo should be clearly recognizable when inverted or resized. The logo should be versatile enough to be used on our website, social media pages, brochures, booklets, stationery, press releases, etc. The logo submission must be in PDF, GIF or JPG file format. The Department reserves the rights to use the logo on its website, social media, paraphernalia, and in other mediums to promote the 2021 Census. Additionally, the designer/winner’s name will be made public. Participants will get a call or message confirming the submission to the competition. Only submissions that have met the stipulated criteria would be eligible for judging. Winners of the slogan competition would be announced on the Department of Statistics Facebook page, Website, Nevis Television and ZIZ Television and other media outlets.

Rewards:

The winning logo will receive one thousand dollars. ($1,000.00 + Trophy)

The runner-up will receive five hundred dollars. ($500.00 + Certificate)

Judging Criteria:

Artwork (impact on first sight, invoke emotion, attractive): 15 points

Creativity (original and imaginative): 10 points

Concept: (relevant, ability to convey idea, distinct): 40 points

Technique: (skilfulness of artwork) 5 points

Visual appeal: (vibrant, and have clarity): 30 points

Criteria Total 100 points