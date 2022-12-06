NIA announces scholarship opportunity for master’s degree in environmental studies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (DECEMBER 06, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding scholarships for 2022/23 in pursuit of a master’s degree in Improving Environmental Management through Sustainable Land Management.

The Improving Environmental Management through Sustainable Land Management in St. Kitts and Nevis Project is issuing a call for scholarship applications under the Project’s Scholarship Initiative.

Civil Servants of St. Kitts and Nevis are invited to apply for scholarships to pursue a master’s degree at any accredited university of their choice in 2023. Scholarships shall not exceed two (2) consecutive years inclusive of a thesis, and the maximum scholarship amount to be granted shall not exceed US$26,250.00 (inclusive of all related expenses and costs) per academic year.

The master’s degree programmes MUST be in one of the following five (5) prioritized thematic areas for the project:

Geographic Information Systems (GIS); Land Use Planning; Sustainable Land Management; Climate Change and/or Climate Smart Agriculture; or Environmental Management or Ecosystem Restoration.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must:

Be a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, has no other nationality, and reside in the country Be between 23-45 years of age Have at least three (3) years of professional experience in the proposed field of study Be accepted into a graduate study programme that does not exceed two (2) years at a recognized institution within one of the thematic areas or fields previously listed Be employed with St. Kitts and Nevis government for at least the last 3 consecutive years Demonstrate a minimum semester GPA of 3.5 on a 4-point scale or equivalent Commit to working with St. Kitts and Nevis government for at least three (3) consecutive years upon completion of studies and in accordance with bonding obligations Not have more than one scholarship or grant ongoing simultaneously Be ready to take up the scholarship and pursue the prescribed course of study in 2023

Kindly note that scholarship awardees will be required to fulfill bonding obligations

To apply, candidates must submit the following to the Human Resources St. Kitts office or the Nevis office, ensuring the below are fulfilled:

Completed application form (collect at your respective Human Resources office) Curriculum Vitae One original certified copy of transcripts showing academic performance from last institution of study An essay of 250 words that describes clear career interests and objectives, financial need, and the link between the selected field of study and the sustainable management and use of St. Kitts and Nevis’ natural resources Proof of St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship e.g. passport, birth certificate, and certificate of naturalization Letter of acceptance, copy of programme outlined, and copy of fee schedule from the institution Two letters of recommendation – one from a recent lecturer in the relevant subject area and one from a current or immediate past employer.

Completed applications must be delivered to Human Resources by Friday, March 31st, 2023 .

For additional guidance or to request an application form, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ministry of Human Resources (Nevis)

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com/

shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com /

shaniele.skeete@niagov.com

Tel No.: (869) 469-5521 Exts. 5166/4/6/3

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resources St. Kitts

Tel No.: (869) 467-1323

or

Ms. Nikkita Browne, Project Coordinator: Email – nikkita.browne@iucn.org Mobile: 668-3004.