NIA’s Ministry of Human Resources commends 1st Nevisian to receive Romanian Scholarship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 13, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) extends congratulations to the first Nevisian to receive a Romanian academic scholarship to pursue studies in Romania from 2021.

“The Ministry of Human Resources congratulates Miss Kianna Lawrence on her well-deserved success, and wishes her all the best throughout the course of her studies,” the ministry said in a press release on January 13, 2021.

The Romanian scholarship programme is offered by the Romanian state through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to citizens from countries that are not members of the European Union.

The programme affords citizens the opportunity to undergo bachelors, masters or doctoral degrees in fields of Political and Administrative Studies; Education Sciences; Romanian Culture and Civilization; Journalism; Technical Studies; Oil and Gas; Agricultural Science; Veterinary Medicine; Architecture; and Visual Arts.

The Ministry of Human Resources also expressed gratitude to their colleagues at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and to Hon. Mark Brantley, Minister responsible for the Ministry.

“The team has demonstrated much dedication in ensuring that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to receive full support regarding higher education scholarship opportunities.

“The Ministry of Human Resources is extremely delighted, and will continue to ensure that Public Servants as well as the Nevisian communities are cognizant of the advantages of scholarships and their benefits to our economic growth and stability,” the press release said.