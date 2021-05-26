Nevis Water Department implements water rationing schedule

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 26, 2021) – – The Nevis Water Department has implemented a water rationing schedule which commenced on Tuesday 25 May, 2021 between the hours 9:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.

The areas to be affected are as follows:

Maddens

Butlers

Brick Kiln

Potworks

Barnaby

Liburd Hill

Camps

Fountain

Mt. Lily

Nisbette Settlement

New Castle

Shaws Road

Lower Westbury

Upper and Lower Jones Estate to Oualie

Cades Bay

Clifton Estate

Colquohoun Estate

Upper Paradise Estate and neighboring areas.

Persons are also urged to exercise all water conservation practices such as using recycled water for lawns, and monitoring domestic water use in the home which includes baths, brushing teeth, washing of dishes and washing of vehicles.

Please note that this will be ongoing until further notice.

The Nevis Water Department apologizes for the inconvenience this may cause.