Honourable Spencer Brand to serve as Acting Premier of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2024)- The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis will be away on official duties as an invited speaker at the 28th Annual Resident’s Week Protection and Investment Conference.

It is for high-net-worth individuals, to discuss asset protection structures, alternative investment opportunities, government and tax compliance regulations, and geopolitical issues.

The Honourable Premier departs the Federation on Friday, November 08 and returns on Monday, November 11, 2024.

During this period, the Honourable Spencer Brand will act as Premier.