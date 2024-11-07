Historic Milestone in Healthcare as Federation’s First Corneal Transplant Performed at Nevis’ Alexandra Hospital

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2024)- In a groundbreaking achievement for the healthcare system of Nevis, the island successfully conducted its first corneal transplant at the Alexandra Hospital on November 06.

This historic procedure was performed by distinguished ophthalmologist Dr. Roberto Pineda II under the “Vision for All” initiative, alongside ophthalmologists Dr. Raymond Hubbe and Dr. Alina Crespo.

The pioneering surgery, undertaken to correct a case of keratoconus- a condition where the cornea thins and bulges into a cone shape, leading to vision impairment and vision loss- marks a significant advancement in eye care in the Federation.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley celebrated the achievement, stating that the success of this surgery underscores Nevis’ commitment to expanding access to advanced healthcare services.

“Huge congratulations to all those involved in creating history at Alexandra Hospital in Nevis. We continue to make strides in providing the best care to all our people, both Nevis and St. Kitts. We have an excellent team and health care in Nevis has made incredible strides. Huge thanks to Dr. Hubbe who has served Nevis with passion and exceptional dedication. The dedication of our healthcare team and international partners is truly inspiring.”

He wished the patient, a local woman, a speedy and successful recovery.

The surgery is part of the “Vision for All” project, a U.S.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing critical eye care to underserved communities. Through its long-standing partnership with the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Ministry of Health and the Nevis Eye Care Programme, the organization facilitates biannual visits of international eye care professionals to Nevis. These visits involve screenings for conditions like glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, cataracts, and pterygium, followed by treatments and surgeries at the Alexandra Hospital’s Eye Clinic.

Minister of Health the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett expressed her pride in the achievement.

“I am extremely pleased that the NIA’s commitment to providing the best access to critical health care services is continuing to yield groundbreaking results. Not only have we invested in equipment, we have invested in nurturing our international partnerships that grant our people access to world-class healthcare professionals. In this instance through our long-standing partnership with Vision for All led by Dr. Hubbe, the first corneal transplant in the Federation was able to take place at the Alexandra Hospital.

“So we are happy that our people continue to benefit from these types of specialized services through our partnerships with NIA and our international partners.”

In addition to the recent transplant, the partnership between Nevis Island Administration and Vision for All has enabled hundreds of eye surgeries over the years, including 59 cataract surgeries in the past year alone. The programme continues to offer subsidized services, ensuring that life-changing eye care is accessible and affordable for all residents.