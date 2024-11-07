Public consultation on the airport expansion project schedule for Pond Hill Community Centre on November 14

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 07, 2024)- The following is a public notice from the Premier’s Ministry:

The Premier’s Ministry hereby notifies the public of a consultation to be held at the Pond Hill Community Centre on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss the development of the Vance W. Amory International Airport.

The Ministry will present, in addition to the project overview, the findings of the Environmental Impact Assessment recently concluded.

Stakeholders and interested persons will be afforded the opportunity to review the EIA report and have any concerns addressed as it relates o this development.