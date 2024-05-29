Nevis Magistrate Court temporarily relocated to the Winston Skeete Complex

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 29, 2024)-The general public is informed that effective Monday, May 27, 2024, the office of the Magistrate’s Court District “C” (Nevis) has been temporarily relocated to the Winston Skeete Complex, which is situated opposite the St. Pauls’ Anglican Church on Low Street, Charlestown.

Additionally, all are asked to take note that court sessions will begin on June 11, 2024 at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall on Low Street.

To contact the court office at its new location, please call the switchboard at the Police Headquarters in St. Kitts at 465-2241 and ask to be transferred to extension 4624.

The Court apologizes to all affected persons and offers sincere thanks for your patience during this period of adjustment.