NIA acquiring land that will be offered for sale to nationals

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 21, 2024)- The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is in the process of acquiring some 30 acres of land in the parish of St. James that will be offered for sale to nationals residing in Nevis and in the Diaspora.

“The government is now in the final stages of acquiring some lands at Garners Estate, just over 30 acres of land. Those lands will be subdivided and we will be offering those lands for sale to citizens [here] and to citizens in the Diaspora,” said Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, at his June 19 press conference.

The lands will be sold through the Nevis Land and Housing Development Corporation (NHLDC) and according to Premier Brantley, preference will be given to first-time landowners.

“By law, you might know that the government lands are restricted to nationals…so yes, nationals can look forward to that. You ask if we will give a preference to those who are on island. Obviously, I suppose they have a natural preference because they’re on island but we will make this available to all of our people, especially those who are here and overseas- all of our people, but especially those who are buying for the first time because that’s also important,” he said.

Premier Brantley appealed to nationals living abroad and those of Nevisian descent to seek to purchase these lands, describing Garners Estate as a beautiful hillside area with majestic views of the coastline and of the ocean.

“The government is acquiring this land in order to allow persons to invest and to have a piece of the rock, to have a stake. We’re hopeful that persons will find it attractive.

“And as always, the government will try to price the lands at a price where our people can access.”

The NHLDC will soon make the details, including price and plot sizes, available to the general public.