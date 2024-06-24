Property Tax Resolutions passed in the Nevis Island Assembly

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 24, 2024)- Two Resolutions were passed unopposed in the Nevis Island Assembly on June 18, 2024, which sought to make amendments to the Property Tax Ordinance.

Then Acting Premier the Honourable Eric Evelyn laid the Resolutions before the House.

The Property Tax (Tax Rates) (Amendment) Regulations, 2024 cites an increase in the property tax rates on Nevis from 0.156 percent to 0.2 percent.

According to the Hon. Evelyn the increase shall come into effect on January 01, 2025.

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Member of Parliament for St. Paul, registered his support of the Resolutions. He said while the increase is “very minimal” it will provide a much-needed contribution to the tax revenue of the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).