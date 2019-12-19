NIA advises of study opportunities through OAS scholarships

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 19, 2019) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) regarding the 2020 Organization of American States [OAS] Member States Scholarship.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to share information regarding the 2020 scholarship opportunity for citizens of OAS member states.

The programmes being offered and their respective application deadlines are as follows:

Impact MBA (1. Social Entrepreneurship 2. Corporate Sustainability): February 01, 2020

Master Polis Maker for the Quality of Life and Sustainable Urban Development: February 01, 2020 (onsite) and March 01, 2020 (online)

Project Management: January 08, 2020

Additional information on 2020 OAS scholarship offers can be found online at www.oas.org/en/scholarships.