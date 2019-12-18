NEVLEC announces planned power outage for December 20th

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 18, 2019) — The following is an announcement from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) regarding a power outage on Friday, December 20, 2019.

There will be an interruption to the Charlestown 1 Feeder, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 20th which will affect the following areas:

Government Road; Grove Park Range to FLOW exchange to Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This interruption is necessary to undertake the extension of High Voltage lines from Alexandra Hospital entrance to FLOW exchange, and connect Marion Avenue and Upper Ramsbury.

This work is part of plans to improve the reliability to the Charlestown area and to customers supplied from the he Cotton Ground Feeder up to Cotton Ground in the vicinity of Colquhoun’s Estate.

Upon completion, the Charlestown 1 Feeder which currently runs along the Island Main Road into Bath Village and on to Lower Government Road, will be re-routed along Pump Road through to New Cut via Marion Avenue and Government Road. The Charlestown 2 Feeder which currently ends in the vicinity of Horsfords Valu Mart will be routed along the original route of the Charlestown 1 Feeder.

With switches placed at strategic locations, NEVLEC will be able to quickly restore electricity from either Feeder by changing the configuration of the system and isolating the fault to a much smaller area than in the past. This is expected to significantly improve reliability which is one of NEVLEC’s strategic goals.

NEVLEC solicits its customer’s understanding and apologizes for any convenience caused due to this interruption to improve reliability in the future.

TRAFFIC DETOUR

Due to works being carried out by NEVLEC in the vicinity of Government Road and the FLOW exchange on Wednesday, 18th December, Government Road to Alexandra Hospital and the road leading to the FLOW exchange will be closed to traffic between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m.

This is to facilitate the Charlestown 1 upgrade from the Island Main road to Marion Avenue via Government road.

NEVLEC thanks all its valued Customers for their patience and apologizes for the short notice and the inconvenience cause to motorists.