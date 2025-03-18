NIA and Federal Government Strengthen Cooperation at Second Joint Cabinet Meeting

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 18, 2025) – The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the Federal Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration and open dialogue at the second Joint Cabinet Meeting, held on March 17, 2025, at the Park Hyatt Hotel in St. Kitts.

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, described the meeting as productive and highlighted the importance of continued engagement between the two administrations.

“The meeting went very well and a number of important issues were discussed between the NIA and Federal Cabinet. Both Prime Minister [Dr. Terrance] Drew and I emphasized the need for this new normal of cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis to continue.”

The meeting covered a broad agenda, including economic development, renewable energy, and mutual policy interests. In particular, both governments recognized the potential of geothermal energy and underscored their commitment to working together to advance the Federation’s renewable energy goals.

Premier Brantley noted that he greatly valued the opportunity for the NIA Cabinet to engage with the Federal Cabinet, stressing that open communication is essential for achieving progress. He stated that dialogue plays a crucial role in overcoming challenges and maintaining good governance.

Reflecting on his early discussions with Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, the Premier recalled that they had both agreed on the importance of strengthening cooperation between St. Kitts and Nevis. He expressed confidence that the relationship between the two administrations had been working well and should continue to evolve positively.

He further emphasized that fostering communication between leaders helps in addressing even the most complex issues.

According to Premier Brantley, engaging in discussions and finding middle ground must be the way forward for St. Kitts and Nevis as they navigate national and global challenges.

“One of the recurring themes there was that in relation to renewable energy and the advancement in particular of our geothermal energy prospects, that the island of Nevis and the island of St. Kitts, the federal government and the NIA, the Premier and the Prime Minister, the leader of the opposition and the Prime Minister, that we are together.”

Prime Minister Drew echoed these sentiments, affirming the necessity of cooperation despite political differences, assuring that both governments are committed to addressing these challenges collaboratively.

“We understand that it is important that there be levels of cooperation. It is obvious that there would always be some level of political differences, but we don’t always have to disagree on everything. There are challenges, but we are of course putting ourselves in a position to deal with those challenges.

“Us cooperating on multiple issues, multiple challenges, multiple opportunities is an example of really how the Federation should always seek to function.”

The second Joint Cabinet Meeting underscored the commitment of both the NIA and the Federal Government to fostering a cooperative and forward-looking relationship, ensuring a prosperous future for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.