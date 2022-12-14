NIA announces availability of UVI Scholarships 2023

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 14, 2022) — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration regarding scholarship opportunities at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI).

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis invites graduates of the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College (CFBC) as well as the Nevis Sixth Form College to apply for UVI scholarships. Persons who may have graduated years ago are certainly welcome to apply.

Scholarships are only available to graduates who are interested in undertaking studies at UVI for a maximum of (4) four years.

The following documents are required to be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by Thursday, March 30, 2023:

One (1) original and two (2) copies of your completed application form; One (1) original and two (2) certified copies of birth certificate; One (1) original and two (2) certified copies of high school certificates of qualification; One (1) original and two (2) certified copies of college certificates of qualification; and One (1) original and two (2) certified copies of university acceptance letter.

Application forms can be collected from the Ministry of Human Resources, Nevis Island Administration, located on the 2nd floor of the Social Security building, Pinney’s Estate.

Should you have any other concerns or questions, do not hesitate to contact the persons listed below:

Mrs. Shelly Jones-Liburd

Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Human Resources Nevis

Emails: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com/

shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com /

shaniele.skeete@niagov.com Tel no.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5166/4/6/3

Ms. Jamilah Adams

Human Resources St. Kitts

Tel No.: (869) 467-1323

For support whilst applying to the University of the Virgin Islands, please contact:

Dr. Eustace Esdaille, Professor of Accounting of the School of Business at the University of the Virgin Islands.

Email: sknrecruits@uvi.edu; Contact number: (869) 664-7166.