December 13 declared a public holiday on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2022)- Tuesday, December 13, 2022 has been declared a public holiday on the island of Nevis.

Premier-elect Hon. Mark Brantley made the announcement on Tuesday morning that he had asked Her Honour Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General on Nevis to have the day declared a public holiday. This comes as a result of the successful conclusion of the December 12, 2022 Nevis Island Assembly election where the Mark Brantley-led Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) won with a three-seat majority.