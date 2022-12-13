Brantley-led CCM wins Nevis Island Assembly Elections

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (December 13, 2022) — The electorate on Nevis has spoken in the Nevis Island Assembly Elections on December 12, 2022, and the preliminary count indicates that the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), under the leadership of Mr. Mark Brantley, will form the new Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

Mr. Oaklyn Peets, Supervisor of Elections in St. Kitts and Nevis, announced at the end of the preliminary count that the CCM had won with three of five seats.

In the Constituency of Nevis 1 (St. Paul’s), Mr. Spencer Brand of the CCM won 631 votes over the Nevis Reformation Party’s (NRP) Ms. Jaedee Caines’ 604.

In the Constituency of Nevis 2 (St. John’s), Mr. Mark Brantley won 1,313 votes over the NRP’s Dr. Patricia Bartlette’s 1,166 votes and Mr. Samuel Caines of the Moral Restoration Movement (MRM) won 17 votes.

In the Constituency of Nevis 3 (St. George’s), Mr. Eric Evelyn of the CCM won 736 votes over Mr. Rohan Isles’ of the NRP with 311.

In the Constituency of Nevis 4 (St. James’), Dr. Janice -Daniel-Hodge of NRP won 750 votes over Mr. Alexis Jeffers’ of the CCM with 742 votes, and Mrs. Patricia Mills-Jeffers of the MRM won 11 votes.

In the Nevis 5 (St. Thomas’), Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the NRP won with 712 votes over the CCM’s Ms. Latoya Jones with 508.