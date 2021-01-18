NIA announces study opportunities in Brazil for 2021

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (JANUARY 18, 2020) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to announce the call for Brazilian scholarship applications for 2021.

The Organization of American States (OAS), the International Cooperation Group of Brazilian Universities (CGBU), with the Pan-American Health Organization (PAHO) are offering 350 scholarship opportunities. Persons interested in pursuing studies in master’s or doctoral degree programmes at Brazilian universities are invited to apply. The scholarship benefits are as follows:

Full tuition waiver;

Grant of $1200 USD;

Partial monthly stipend for living expenses; and

Free Portuguese language support.

The deadline for applications to be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources is by Friday, January 22, 2021 .

For additional scholarship information and application guidelines, kindly visit the links below or contact the following persons:

https://paec.caeddigital.net/#!/pagina-inicial

https://paec.caeddigital.net/#!/concurso-ingresso

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Email: shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or ronice.williams@niagov.com

Tel. No.: 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4