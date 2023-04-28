NIA/ MUA Scholarship Offer 2023-24 

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 28, 2023) — The following is a notice from the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in relation to available scholarships to pursue studies in Health Science related fields.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in collaboration with the Medical University of the Americas (MUA) is encouraging individuals who are interested in Health Sciences to apply for the NIA/MUA scholarship opportunity.

Two scholarships will be awarded for successful candidates to pursue undergraduate studies at an accredited higher-education institution. The scholarships support awardees for up to four years of study while attending the Medical University of the Americas (MUA); the University of the West Indies; the University of Technology; or any four-year United States based institution. Individuals who are already attending university will NOT be considered for this scholarship.

Persons eligible to apply must be :

Must be at least 18 years of age

Must be a citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis

Must have at least five CXC CSEC passes including Mathematics, English and one Science

Must be active in community service

Must be in possession of a university acceptance letter

The priority areas for 2023 includes but not limited to :

Optometry

Environmental Health (for Environmental Health Officers)

Nutrition/Dietetics

Biomedical Engineering

Occupational Therapy

Speech Therapy

Social Work

Counselling

Health Information Management

Occupational Health and Safety

Radiology

Digital Health

Health Communication

Pharmacology

Supply Chain Management

Gender/Gender and Development Studies

For applications to be considered, candidates must present the following documents by June 2, 2023 :

Completed Application Form

Birth or naturalization certificate;

Police Record

Passport sized picture

Certified copies of CXC/CSEC/CAPE passes

Copy of acceptance letter from tertiary institution

Official costing of programme including tuition, room and board etc.

Letter of reference from high school teacher

Letter of reference from a community service organization stating your active involvement

Eight hundred to 1000 word essay, stating your future goals and why you are deserving of this scholarship.

Applications MUST be typewritten and submitted in hard copy to the address below:

Chairperson MUA/NIA Scholarship Committee

℅ The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health

Administration Building,

Charlestown,

Nevis.

For additional guidance on application procedures or for an Application Form, kindly contact the following individuals:

Ms. Shelisa Martin-Clarke, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, Administration Building, Charlestown.

Email: min.health@niagovkn.com

Telephone: 469-5221 ext. 6490/6491/6492.

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill, Training Officer

Ministry of Human Resources, Social Security Building, Pinney’s Estate. Email: shanola.murrey-gill@niagovkn.com

Telephone: 469-5221 Ext. 5163/4/6.