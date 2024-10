NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 24, 2024)- The following is a public announcement from the Premier’s Ministry in the Nevis Island Administration:

The Premier’s Ministry informs that its offices will be closed to the public from 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024.

All offices will resume full operation at 8:00a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Ministry regrets any inconvenience which may result due to this closure.