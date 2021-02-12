Premier Brantley, new Executive of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Nevis chapter talk partnership, economic recovery

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 12, 2021) — Hon. Mark Brantley Premier of Nevis met recently with the new executive of the Nevis Chapter of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) to discuss how the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and the private sector can partner to advance the economic recovery on the island.

Mr. Brantley, who holds the portfolio of Minister of Finance and Economic Planning in the NIA, along with Colin Dore, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, met with several members of the Chamber’s executive on Tuesday, February 09, 2021, at the Office of the Premier at Pinney’s Estate.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to have met with the new Executive of the Nevis Chapter of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce for what was a very fruitful engagement.

“We discussed ways to foster greater private public sector partnerships for the recovery of the Nevis economy. I thank them for their keen interest in growing the private sector and generating much needed jobs,” the Premier said in subsequent comments.

Speaking with the Department of Information on February 12, Mr. Steve Tyson, new chairman of the CIC Nevis Chapter, said the dialogue was mainly focused on continued private sector and the NIA collaboration as Nevis rebounds from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a broad-based discussion but the main objective was to see how the private sector can partner with the government in improving the economy and creating job opportunities.

“It’s no different here in Nevis than across the globe that the businesses are really hurting. You think from hotels to the tour operators to taxi drivers, they are really hurting. So the question is what are other investment opportunities we can look at to try to stimulate activity in the economy?” he said.

Mr. Tyson noted that the Chamber is especially keen to learn about what projects may be in the pipeline for Nevis that would help boost the economy.

He commended the NIA for the concessions implemented for businesses on Nevis following the onset of the pandemic, some of which have been extended into 2021.

The Chairman said the Chamber will maintain its advocacy for the local business community, as its membership collectively seeks ways to improve the business climate and also contribute to society.

He further informed that Premier Brantley and the Chamber Executive intend to meet on a quarterly basis for regular updates.

The new executive of the Nevis Chapter of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce was elected on December 21, 2020 and held its first meeting in January 2021.

Mr. Steve Tyson was elected Chairman; Mr. Lester Blackett, Vice Chairman; Mr. Oscar Walters, Treasurer; and Ms. Patricia Claxton, Immediate Past Chairman. The other elected executives are Mr. Denrick Liburd, Mrs. Sunita Persaud-Browne and Mr. Ernie France, Advisor.