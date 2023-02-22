Premier of Nevis to hold his monthly press conference on February 28

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (February 21, 2023) – Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, will host his monthly press conference on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10 a.m.

The press conference will be held at the Nevis Island Administration Cabinet Room in the Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate.

Premier Brantley will provide an update on matters of public interest, and members of the media will have the opportunity to ask questions.

The press conference will be broadcast live from 10 a.m. on Nevis Television NTv Channel 99, NevisTvOnline.com, NTv Go App, Nevis Television Facebook page and Nevis Newscast YouTube channel.