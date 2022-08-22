Premier praises NEVLEC’s investment in Education, Human Resource Capacity on Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 22, 2022) – – Premier of Nevis Hon. Mark Brantley has commended the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC) for investing in education and human resource capacity building on Nevis, two critical elements of national development.

He was at the time delivering remarks at a ceremony held on August 18 to award Mr. Erim Herbert with the 2022 Cedric Armbrister Scholarship from NEVLEC. The scholarship offers $10,000 per annum to the recipient to study Electrical or Mechanical Engineering at the University of the West Indies (UWI).

The Premier, Minister of Human Resources, Public Utilities and Senior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), hailed the ceremony as a significant and momentous occasion as it formed part of the government’s critical local human resource development and succession strategies.

“I am persuaded that education is one of the primary vehicles for social mobility, and that is why I must commend NEVLEC for their continued contribution to the academic and upward progress of young, aspiring Nevisians. There is a correlation between education and any country’s development. The level of education achieved can determine not only the possibilities of that person being employed, but it can also determine the scale of his or her contribution to the advancement and development of his or her country. Therefore by giving the attention to the furthering of education of aspiring Nevisians, NEVLEC is in fact contributing to the sustainable development of our island and the wider Federation…

“Today is indeed an exciting and momentous day. We have achieved much. Not only is NEVLEC fulfilling its commitment towards honouring the legacy of Mr. Cedric Armbrister, but NEVLEC is also carrying out its corporate responsibility and contribution towards the social and economic development of the island.”

Mr. Brantley said a sense of hope is always renewed when young persons in particular are given the opportunity to advance professionally and to contribute to nation building. He went on to add that not only the recipient of the scholarship but the people of Nevis owe a huge debt of gratitude to NEVLEC.

“Their commitment to a sizeable investment in the future of our energy sector demonstrates a love for our people and concern that residents should receive the best in technical knowhow in the offering of energy services. This scholarship assures that Nevis will not be continually seeking assistance from abroad to enhance and maintain its energy supplying capabilities permitting the channelling of funds to other areas of priority.”

NEVLEC conceptualised the scholarship two years prior to honour the memory and legacy of company stalwart, the late Mr. Cedric A. Armbrister. The Cabinet of the NIA gave its full support to the proposed initiative. The scholarship will be awarded to one Nevisian every three years.

Premier Brantley, noting that he too had been able to pursue higher education as the beneficiary of scholarships, encouraged Mr. Herbert to give back and lend a helping hand to those in need, so that others may also have a brighter future.

“I believe we all understand that sometimes our best and brightest can be stymied in their efforts because of the lack of the financial resources to take them where they need to go…We have to invest in our people if we are able five, ten, 15 years from now to have our people in positions to take these companies forward.

“Mr. Herbert, I am particularly pleased you are the recipient of this scholarship. I’m particularly pleased that you have demonstrated the interest…I want you to go forth and I want you to do well.”

Mr. Erim Herbert, a resident of Cotton Ground, will depart Nevis on August 23, 2022 for the UWI St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad, where he will pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering.