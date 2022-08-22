NEVLEC advises of scheduled power outages

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 22, 2022) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Electricity Company Limited (NEVLEC), regarding scheduled power outages:

NEVLEC wishes to advise customers located in the Herbert’s Beach area that there will be an outage on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. This outage is to facilitate the upgrade of conductors in the area.

NEVLEC also wishes to advise customers located in the Hull Ground area that there will be an outage on Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This outage is to facilitate service maintenance and upgrades in the area.

The electricity supply may be interrupted later or restored earlier than the scheduled times.

NEVLEC wishes to apologize for any inconvenience these outages may cause and continues to encourage our customers to safeguard their equipment/appliances.

For more information on these outages, kindly contact our Emergency Department at (869) 662-5811 or (869) 469-9100.