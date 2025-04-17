Stay Smart, Stay Safe: Premier Brantley’s Top Road Safety Rules for Young Nevisians
Our latest ePoster highlights six fundamental safety practices every young Nevisian should learn. This engaging resource is designed to spark conversations around staying safe near roads, in vehicles and while walking.
We invite all educators, parents and caregivers to download this poster from our website and make it a regular part of safety discussions with children. By instilling these habits early, we can all help protect our island’s most precious resource: our children.