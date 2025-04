NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 22, 2025) –The following is public notice from the Office of the Premier:

The Honourable Mark Brantley, Premier will be travelling to New York, United States of America, on official duties.

The Honourable Premier departs on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and returns on Friday, April 25, 2025.

During this period, the Honourable Eric Evelyn will act as Premier.