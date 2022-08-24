Switzerland Embassy offers Excellence Scholarships 2023-2024 for postgraduate studies

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 24, 2022) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), wishes to inform you that the Embassy of Switzerland in Santo Domingo has sent their postgraduate scholarship call, and seeks to award scholars and researchers in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The three types of scholarships being offered for the 2023-2024 academic year in Switzerland, at a Swiss university are in the following areas: Research, PhD and Postdoctoral and cover all areas except the Arts.

Interested applicants should complete all attached forms and return them to the Ministry of Human Resources by Monday, 26th September 2022, for onward processing.

For additional information visit www.sbfi.admin.ch/scholarships_eng or contact the following individuals:

Mrs. Shelly Liburd; Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill; or Ms. Shaniele Skeete

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration

Social Security Building.

Tel no: 469-5521 ext. 5166/3/4

Email: shelly.jonesliburd@niagov.com, shanola.murreygill@niagov.com or shaniele.skeete@niagov.com