10 awarded on Nevis for Federation’s 37th Anniversary of Independence

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 21, 2020) — Ten Nevisians, three women and seven men, were honoured for their sterling contributions to the development of Nevis, at an awards ceremony on September 19, 2020, on the grounds of Government House at Belle Vue, on the 37th Anniversary of the Independence of St. Christopher and Nevis.

Mr. Vaughn Anslyn received the award for his contribution in the area of Art; Ms. Thelma E. Hunkins for her contribution in the areas of Community Service and Business; Mr. Oscar “Astro” Browne and Mr. Calver Lee “Gharlic” Swanston for their contributions in the areas of Culture and Music; Mrs. Althea E. Jones for her contribution in the area of Education; Ms. Laurel Smithen for her contribution in the area of Health; Captain James Greene for his contribution in the area of Maritime Service; Mr. Austin Lescott for his contribution in the area of Security; Mr. Winston Crooke for his contribution in the area of Sport; and Mr. Whitman T. Browne for his contribution in the area of Literature. However, Dr. Browne who lives overseas, was unable to attend the ceremony due to the federation’s closed borders as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the scaled downed ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the awardees were presented with inscribed plaques by Her Honour Mrs. Hyleeta Liburd, Deputy Governor General for Nevis.

The ceremony was the only official function in observance of the 37th Anniversary of Independence. The theme for this year’s anniversary was “Resilience, Innovation and Security for Independence 2020.”