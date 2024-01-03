399 Women Receive Free Mammograms at Nevis’ Alexandra Hospital

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 03, 2024)- In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at promoting women’s health, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has facilitated 399 women in accessing free mammograms at the Alexandra Hospital.

According to Minister of Health the Honourable Jahnel Nisbett, the initiative, valued at EC$79,800, has provided a crucial subsidy for vital health screenings.

“The Nevis Island Administration, recognizing the importance of equal healthcare access, ensured that women from all socioeconomic backgrounds had the opportunity to benefit from this life-saving screening tool. To further enable continued accessibility, the subsidized fee, effective from January 1st, 2024, stands at EC$200, intentionally set below the market value.

“This concerted effort signifies a remarkable stride towards prioritizing women’s health, reaffirming the Nevis Island Administration’s dedication to providing essential healthcare services to its residents.”

She reported that in November 2023 alone, 101 mammogram scans were done.

Running over a span of six months from May to December 31, 2023, this program was launched in conjunction with the acquisition of a cutting-edge Philips (Planmed Clarity 3D) mammography system. This state-of-the-art technology, incorporating digital breast tomosynthesis (DBT), was procured at a cost of US $229,585, reinforcing the commitment to early detection of breast cancer.

Not only did the NIA provide free mammogram scans, it also moved to eliminate the cost for doctors’ visits to obtain a referral by offering the examination and referral service free at Health Centres across the island.

Minister Nisbett expressed hope that women will continue to take advantage of the mammogram screening service on Nevis with a view to reducing the incidence of breast cancer on the island and Federation as a whole.