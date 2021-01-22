Alexandra Hospital launches designated emergency number for Ambulance Service

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (January 22, 2021) — Persons wishing to access the Ambulance Service at the Alexandra Hospital on Government Road, now have a designated number to do so. As of Friday, January 22, 2021, the emergency number is 469-3333.

The Alexandra Hospital in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs made the announcement through a press statement from the urging persons to call the number for medical emergencies.

“The general public is asked to call 469-3333 in the event of medical emergencies which can include: loss of consciousness, sudden inability to move or speak, sudden confusion, seizures that are not stopping, pain in the chest, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding that is not stopping, severe allergic reactions, severe burns and scalds and other forms of injury.

“The 469-3333 line is available 24/7 and will connect you directly to emergency personnel in the emergency room, bypassing the switchboard operator,” the statement said.

It indicated that persons using the service could expect to provide important information to emergency personnel.

“You will be asked questions to determine the nature of the emergency. This may include symptoms and medical conditions of the person that needs help. You will be asked the location of the emergency. This may include street name, directions, and landmarks to guide the ambulance to the location where help is needed. You will be asked to provide a number that we can call back in case the call is dropped or in case more information needs to be collected.

“Not all emergencies are the same. Please provide as much information as you can so that we can provide the best assistance for the situation. Please continue to follow the media for more promotional messages about this emergency service provided by the Alexandra Hospital,” the statement concluded.