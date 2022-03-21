Another movie filmed on Nevis set for international release

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 21, 2022) – The MSR Media thriller “Assailant”, a movie filmed on Nevis, is set to be released globally on Redbox on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

This is the second movie that MSR Media filmed on the island to be made available to viewers world-wide in as many months. In February, “A Week In Paradise”, a film by MSR Media’s Philippe Martinez, hit international screens on major streaming platforms such as Apple TV.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister responsible for the Film Industry in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) said the relationship the government had the vision to forge with the UK-based production company in January 2021 continues to bear fruit for the people and island of Nevis.

“In times of adversity our people expect their leaders to be innovative and responsive. The international release of a second film produced in Nevis during the COVID-19 pandemic stands as testimony to the innovation and responsiveness of the Nevis Island Administration in seeking partnerships to diversify the Nevisian economy. I applaud MSR Media and Philippe Martinez for their confidence in Nevis and look forward to continuing to build this film industry here.”

“Assailant” stars Poppy Delevingne, Chad Michael Collins, Casper Van Dien, and Jeff Fahey. The movie centers around a British couple who travel to the tropical paradise in an attempt to salvage their rocky marriage when they are terrorized by a mysterious drifter.

The film captures scenic views of some of Nevis’ heritage sites and popular tourist spots including the sugar mill ruins at New River Estate, Fort Charles, Saddle Hill and Chrishi Beach Club. The sister island of St. Kitts is also featured with scenes shot at Friars Bay and Salt Plage.

MSR Media began filming its fifth movie on location in Nevis on March 14, “Them or Us”, a horror film directed by Tom Paton.