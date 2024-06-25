Calypso icon King Meeko named Patron for Nevis Culturama 50!

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (June 25, 2024)- One of Nevis’ most celebrated calypsonians Mr. Elphlin Warner MBE, widely known as King Meeko, has been named as the Patron for Culturama 50.

Acting Premier The Honourable Eric Evelyn, Minister of Culture in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the announcement at the Culturama Media Conference held at Queen City Bar on Tuesday, June 25.

“This is a milestone year and we wanted to ensure that this 50th year, this Homecoming, that we have a patron who truly embodies culture and Culturama, someone who always brings hype and enthusiasm and excitement to Culturama.

“The name King Meeko is synonymous with Culturama. Meeko has been with Culturama for over 35 years; he made a sterling contribution. We know him with his exploits on the stage. When he is in the competition more people come to the Cultural Complex and apart from his exploits here King Meeko has represented the island of Nevis numerous times in the Diaspora, North America, all over the world. King Meeko, heartiest congratulations!”

In congratulating King Meeko on being named Patron of C50 the Culturama Secretariat said, “Born in Cotton Ground, Nevis, King Meeko has been a cultural icon and ambassador for our island, captivating audiences with his dynamic performances and timeless music. With an impressive career that includes nine Culturama Calypso titles, the Caribbean Calypso King title, and the beloved song “Nevis Nice”, King Meeko has left an indelible mark on the calypso world. His contributions to calypso and musical development were honored when he was awarded the MBE in the Queen’s birthday honors list in 2019. Today, we celebrate his legacy and his role as the Patron of Culturama 50.”

King Meeko relayed that he has been involved in Culturama for 48 years, having worked with junior and upcoming calypsonians since he exited the stage in 2013. He encouraged today’s calypsonians to hone their craft to ensure Nevis’ legacy of producing great calypso lives on.