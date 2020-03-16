Canada to set new date of biometric processing for visa applications in SKN

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 16, 2020) — The following is an announcement from the office of the Premier of Nevis for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Canadian High Commission wishes to inform the general public that in light of the Covid-19 global pandemic, the biometrics collection visit scheduled for March 26-27, 2020, has been postponed.

When a new date is decided, it will be communicated to the general public.

The Canadian High Commission regrets any inconvenience this postponement may cause.