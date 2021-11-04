Canadian fashion designer Stacey Martin partners with NTA launches limited edition “Go There – Remember Where You Wore Me” collection November 04

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (NOVEMBER 04, 2021) — The following is a press release from the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) regarding its partnership with Canadian designer Stacey Martin and black-owned eco-conscious lex-loungewear brand Stacey Martin Lifestyle.

Today, Stacey Martin Lifestyle, a new Canadian lux-loungewear brand launches into the fashion arena with the release of its inaugural limited-edition collection, Go There – Remember Where You Wore Me. The tagline: Go There – Remember Where You Wore Me, encourages you to courageously live the life that you deserve while appreciating your clothing encapsulates those incredible memories along the way.

This limited edition Fall 2021 collection artfully captures the richness of the designer, Stacey Martin’s Nevisian heritage. By establishing a robust partnership with Nevis Tourism Authority she honours her cultural background and love for the island through her brand. This intimate collection is as exclusive as the island itself – far from the concept of traditional “Caribbean inspired clothing”, the collection is designed to eloquently marry two worlds of style and comfort that embodies the Caribbean/Canadian expression.

Stacey Martin Lifestyle Founder, CEO and Designer, is a Black Canadian female entrepreneur based in Ottawa, Ontario. With a mission to bring female and BIPOC leadership to the forefront, Martin brings something unique to the Canadian fashion industry, and the global space of elevated luxury loungewear that can transition from home, to office, to an evening out.

With only 14 percent of major fashion brands being run by female executives, and less than 0.5 percent of black female entrepreneurs receiving private capital funding, Martin returns to the Canadian fashion scene after the launch of KANIA Couture Inc., the designer’s first brand she launched in 2009. After generating over $1M in revenue, growing a large customer following, and presenting at high-profile fashion events like New York Fashion Week, Martin changed the brand’s name to Stacey Martin Lifestyle in 2020 marking the beginning of the brand’s expansion.

“I am so incredibly proud and excited to be launching this collection after many months of hard work, soul searching and really anchoring down to find and draw out the inspiration for the Go There collection,” says Stacey Martin, Founder and CEO, Stacey Martin Lifestyle. “The evolution of this brand is deeply personal and is a reflection of so many things that are important to me at this stage in my life. My heritage, the way I feel about my own body, the way I feel about how society projects opinions onto others’ bodies, and my responsibility as a designer to ensure what I put out there isn’t at the detriment of our environment. The Go There collection is really all about feeling unstoppable when you put on a piece and do exactly what you are meant to do on this planet confidently.”

Ms. Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority says: “Stacey’s new collection is a real love letter to Nevis, and we’re so pleased she’s chosen to reflect her heritage through this beautiful new range of clothing.

“We’re also thrilled to see Stacey’s commitment to responsible and sustainable practices when creating her collection. This same commitment is shared by the NTA who are currently driving a huge effort in Nevis to reduce single-use plastics.”

Knowing the immense toll the fashion industry takes on our environment each year, Martin mindfully chose to use only eco-consciousness materials that lessen environmental impacts to create each piece of the Go There collection, including organic cotton, tencel model, tencel lyocell, and recycled polyester.

In a commitment to further reduce additional plastic use, every purchase from Stacey Martin Lifestyle will be bagged or packaged with a reusable cloth bag. The bags will also become available for purchase later in the season with 100 percent of the proceeds going to a Nevisian community organization in support of Nevis’ nationwide ban on single-use plastic that will be announced later this month.

Stacey Martin Lifestyle uses textiles that are 100 percent OEKO-TEX® certified. This certification is a worldwide consistent, independent testing and certification system that tests for harmful substances used during all stages of production (raw materials, intermediate, and end product).

Additionally, Stacey Martin Lifestyle is proud to be an official partner of Canopy, an organization that works collectively with some of the world’s largest fashion brands like Stella McCartney, Gucci and Zara as well as a variety of other industries in the beauty, food and print publishing industries, to bring forest-saving solutions from the margins to the mainstream.

Another key piece of this collection’s unique appeal is Martin’s approach to sizing. Using the mantra, “Dear Body, I am so sorry for all of the times I told you I hated you. I love you.” Stacey Martin Lifestyle sizing encourages customers to love their body and the present moment. Getting away from the traditional naming conventions, Martin uses no numbers or traditional names for sizing, rather the sizes are named as follows: Baby Love (XS), Pure Love (S), True Love (M), More Love (L), Real Love (XL), Xtra Love (XXL), and One Love (One Size Fits All).

On November 04, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST , there will be a Livescale virtual shopping launch event where attendees can purchase the collection, be entertained and hear from a variety of special guests, including a big announcement!

Stacey Martin Lifestyle Virtual Shopping Launch Event: Register HERE .

The full collection can be viewed with high-res images available for download HERE.